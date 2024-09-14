12,578 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

