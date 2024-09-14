14,001 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

