15,715 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.