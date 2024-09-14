17,329 Shares in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mobile Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

