1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.01

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.01 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 156,834 shares traded.

1Spatial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of £70.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6,350.00 and a beta of 0.39.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Featured Articles

