1ST Source Bank Purchases 798 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,946,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GVI stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.15.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

