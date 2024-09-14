1ST Source Bank Sells 362 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 238,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.03. The company has a market capitalization of $487.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.