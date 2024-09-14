2,244 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.