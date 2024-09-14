25,985 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.