4,500 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,752,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,376,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,597,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.