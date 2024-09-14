6,465 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.