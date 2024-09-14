9,357 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

