Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.