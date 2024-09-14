Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 72,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,810,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

