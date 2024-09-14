Abbrea Capital LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,726,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Medtronic by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
