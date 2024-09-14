Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 25%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,048,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 331,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$38.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

