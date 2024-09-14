Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About Aben Minerals
