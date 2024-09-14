Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Aben Minerals alerts:

About Aben Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.