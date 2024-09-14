ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,503 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $21,032,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $17,645,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $13,730,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,071,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About ABM Industries

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

