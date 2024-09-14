ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,630.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $148,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock worth $779,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after buying an additional 781,070 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,934,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 292,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,940 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,704,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 446,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

