Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0615

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $66.42 million and $5.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05892291 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,292,587.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

