Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

