Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,943 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AVY opened at $219.42 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

