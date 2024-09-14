Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.65. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%.

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

