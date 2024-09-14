ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $89,328.48 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $89,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,122.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 699 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $17,461.02.

On Thursday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 725 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $18,117.75.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,498.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,714 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,687.16.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $29,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $117,038.22.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 100.49 and a current ratio of 100.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

