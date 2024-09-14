Adam Storm Sells 24,854 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 24,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Adam Storm sold 7,477 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $11,140.73.

On Friday, June 14th, Adam Storm sold 7,812 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $12,030.48.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 1,880.60% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

