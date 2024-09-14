Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,450 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.19. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.