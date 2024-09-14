Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 297.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.83.

Shares of ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

