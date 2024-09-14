Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Melius downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $608.83.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.19. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.