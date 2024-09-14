Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $49.68 on Friday, hitting $536.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,423,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average of $520.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

