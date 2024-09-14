Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,934.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

