Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.07 and traded as low as $11.89. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 477,617 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1172 dividend. This is a boost from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
