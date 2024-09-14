AECOM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
AECOM Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of AECOM stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,086.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
