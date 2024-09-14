AECOM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,086.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

