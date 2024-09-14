Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
