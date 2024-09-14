Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Up 1.1 %

AGYS stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $5,885,605.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,298,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,205,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,417 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.