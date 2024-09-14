AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.43 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

