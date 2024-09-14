AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,100 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 420,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AGRI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

