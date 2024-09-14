Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 1,040,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,748,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.58 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Agronomics from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Agronomics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Agronomics

Agronomics Stock Up 1.8 %

About Agronomics

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.56 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.24.

(Get Free Report)

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.