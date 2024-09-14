Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFLYY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

