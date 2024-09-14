Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the August 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

