Alec Davidian Sells 36,204 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,400 shares in the company, valued at $604,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wag! Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

