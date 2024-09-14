Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,980 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $63,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.31 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

