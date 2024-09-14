Algorand Price Hits $0.13 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 9% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $17.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00041932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,108,547 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.