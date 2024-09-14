Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,668 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 465.5% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $217.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

