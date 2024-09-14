Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after acquiring an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $816.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $898.19 and a 200 day moving average of $945.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

