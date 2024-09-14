Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $122,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

