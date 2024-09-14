Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 61,350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,350 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.