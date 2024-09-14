Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $464,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 44.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

