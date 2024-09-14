Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

About Allot Communications

Shares of ALLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,025. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

