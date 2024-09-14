Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in August

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alstom Stock Performance
ALSMY opened at $1.85 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
About Alstom
