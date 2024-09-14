Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 82.7% in August

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the August 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALSMY opened at $1.85 on Friday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

About Alstom

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

