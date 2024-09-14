Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Shares Up 8.6%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 32,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 141,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALMS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alumis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). Equities research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,067,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,376,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

